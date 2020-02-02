Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,336 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $125.32 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $130.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

