Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $837,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

POCT opened at $25.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

