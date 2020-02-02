Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

