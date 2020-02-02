Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,338 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.