Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 3.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 98,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $24.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

