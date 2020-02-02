Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

