Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $143.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

