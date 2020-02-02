Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,043 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.50 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

