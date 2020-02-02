Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 219,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.