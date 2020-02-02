Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $144.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.