Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 453,189.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,061,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

