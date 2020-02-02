Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.