Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 8,199,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

