Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies comprises 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,984.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

