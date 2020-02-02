Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

