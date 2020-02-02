Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Delek US by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,207,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.