Kryll Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Kryll has a market cap of $1.51 million and $3,120.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,980,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

