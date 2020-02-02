Kyber Network Price Reaches $0.29 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $51.14 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC on exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Coinone, Neraex, COSS, Zebpay, Mercatox, Huobi, CPDAX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Liqui, AirSwap, Bithumb, Poloniex, DEx.top, Coinnest, IDEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Kucoin, Livecoin and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.