L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 89,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

