Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LSBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 4,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

