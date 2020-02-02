Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ LSBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 4,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.
Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.