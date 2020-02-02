Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stake Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

