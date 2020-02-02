Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 27% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $56.49 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,442,174 tokens. Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

