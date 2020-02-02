Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cfra

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

