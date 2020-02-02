Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

