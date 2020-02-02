Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

