Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $152,311.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,507. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LEGH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

