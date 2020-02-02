Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

