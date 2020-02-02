Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

