Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 483.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 449,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 2,354,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,467. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

