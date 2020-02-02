Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 1.43% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $40,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 531,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 134,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 67,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 361,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 5,866,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,595. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

