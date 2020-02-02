Liberum Capital Lowers On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 540

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price dropped by Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

OTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 389.80 ($5.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 431.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001854 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.