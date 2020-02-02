Liberum Capital Lowers On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 540

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price dropped by Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.
OTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).
Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 389.80 ($5.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 431.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58).
On The Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.
