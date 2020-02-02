Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives $110.29 Average PT from Analysts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.29.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Life Storage by 228.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

