LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 15,664 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 1,419,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,124. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

