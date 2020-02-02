LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.24. 6,354,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

