LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $223,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,756 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,862,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

