LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 2.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

VPU traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. 147,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

