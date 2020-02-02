LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.22. The company has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

