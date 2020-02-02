LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8,200.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.95. The company had a trading volume of 356,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,390. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

