Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $4.24. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 582 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.71% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

