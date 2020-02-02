Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLNW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.99 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

