Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.00 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

