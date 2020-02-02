Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

LECO traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.18. 565,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,845 shares of company stock worth $6,311,256 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 19.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

