Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Receives $215.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.18.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $203.13 on Thursday. Linde has a 1 year low of $159.08 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

