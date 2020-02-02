Lindsell Train Ltd Has $676.96 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,953,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,678 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 10.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $676,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,552,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

