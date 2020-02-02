Litecoin Price Tops $69.90 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $69.90 or 0.00745222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, WEX, Bithesap and Buda. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $6.02 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,987,647 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, Bitso, BX Thailand, LBank, OKCoin International, OKCoin.cn, Bibox, LocalTrade, CoinTiger, HBUS, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Bleutrade, Bithesap, Bittylicious, QBTC, Bitbank, CoinExchange, C-Patex, DOBI trade, BTCC, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, SouthXchange, CoinsBank, Upbit, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, BitcoinTrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Coinroom, TradeOgre, C2CX, Graviex, ChaoEX, Crex24, BitMarket, Binance, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Iquant, BtcTurk, Tripe Dice Exchange, Gatecoin, Coinbase Pro, Braziliex, Bitmaszyna, ZB.COM, Coindeal, Stellarport, C-CEX, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Kraken, Koineks, CryptoBridge, TDAX, B2BX, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, FCoin, xBTCe, Bitsane, Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, IDCM, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, Cryptohub, LakeBTC, Korbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Huobi, DSX, Bittrex, RightBTC, Bits Blockchain, BCEX, Liqui, Poloniex, YoBit, Livecoin, BiteBTC, Liquid, Cobinhood, Negocie Coins, Coinbe, BigONE, CoinEx, Bitlish, Nanex, OpenLedger DEX, Lykke Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Buda, Independent Reserve, QuadrigaCX, WEX, MBAex, CoinBene, BitFlip, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, Bitbns, BitForex, Koinex, TOPBTC, ABCC, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Bitinka, COSS, BitBay, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, BL3P, Kuna, Mercado Bitcoin, Kucoin, Coinut, Koinim, Coinsquare, EXX, CPDAX, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Coinone, Indodax, Covesting, Mercatox and Zebpay. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.