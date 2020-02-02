Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 24.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Concho Resources by 50.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

CXO stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

