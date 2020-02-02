Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $88,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,936,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,249,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

