Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

