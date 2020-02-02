Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $323.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $324.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.