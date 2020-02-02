Loom Network Market Cap Hits $19.08 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Allbit, IDEX and Bitbns. Loom Network has a total market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,621,941 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LATOKEN, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, Coinbe, Allbit, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Hotbit, DragonEX, IDEX, YoBit, Binance, Fatbtc, GOPAX, DDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

